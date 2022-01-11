CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 606,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,085. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

