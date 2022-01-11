Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

CADNF stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

