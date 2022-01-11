Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $180.50 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day moving average is $194.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

