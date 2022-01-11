Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSPR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at $18,315,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 71,895 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSPR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 85,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,478. The firm has a market cap of $268.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.98. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

