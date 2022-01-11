Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock opened at $159.41 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

