Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $236.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.89.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

