Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

LAND opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

