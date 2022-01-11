Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

