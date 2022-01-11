Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

