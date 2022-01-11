Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 17,188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 255,248 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of EPU stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

