Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,771.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,916.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,814.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

