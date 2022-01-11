CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.89 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

