Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

About Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

