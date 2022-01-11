Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 153,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,557. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -7.13%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

