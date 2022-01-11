Centric Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000932 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

