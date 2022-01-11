Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.56 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $367,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $402,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

