Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

CDAY stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

