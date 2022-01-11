CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

