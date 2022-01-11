Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 9.1%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 166,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 98,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$27.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.