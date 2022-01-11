Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CRL traded up $23.79 on Tuesday, hitting $357.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
