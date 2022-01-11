Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL traded up $23.79 on Tuesday, hitting $357.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.