Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.46.

NYSE CRL opened at $334.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.57 and its 200 day moving average is $398.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $249.48 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

