Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.63.

SCHW stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

