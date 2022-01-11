Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $391.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $443.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

GTLS stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 950,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,354. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.56.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.