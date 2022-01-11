Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.