Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 11,123 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

