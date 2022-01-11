Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

