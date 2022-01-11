Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $500.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

