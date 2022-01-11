Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,910,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

