Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

CMRX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,863. The company has a market cap of $548.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

