CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of CI Financial worth $26,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE CIXX opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

