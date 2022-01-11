CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,590 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $467.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.71 and its 200-day moving average is $452.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

