CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,889 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 146,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 96,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 220.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

