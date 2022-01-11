CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $605.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $658.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

