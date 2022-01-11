CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $25.58 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 856.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,277 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $322.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

