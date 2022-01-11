CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,197,978 Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,197,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,353,000.
CLBT stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $13.24.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
