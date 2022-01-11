CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,197,978 Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,197,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,353,000.

CLBT stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.