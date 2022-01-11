CIBC Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

KEYUF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569. Keyera has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

