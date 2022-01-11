Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422,197 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $165,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,089,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

