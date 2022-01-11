Citigroup Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $280.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

