CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $33.14.
About CK Infrastructure
