CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CKISY opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $33.14.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.