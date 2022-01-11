CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,267.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010822 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,751,202 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.