Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NET. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,295 shares of company stock valued at $121,085,923. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

