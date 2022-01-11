Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of GLO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,259. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

