Coastline Trust Co Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

NYSE SPGI opened at $435.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

