Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,764.25 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,906.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,791.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.