Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.74 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.