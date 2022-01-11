Coastline Trust Co Purchases 90 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Coherent worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Coherent by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Coherent by 48.8% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of COHR opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.97. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

