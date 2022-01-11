Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,560 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.