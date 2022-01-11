Coastline Trust Co Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,604,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

