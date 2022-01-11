Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.30. 757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 218,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 246,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.