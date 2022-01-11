Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648,739 shares of company stock worth $204,064,883.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

